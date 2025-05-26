Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

QRVO stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Qorvo by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,328,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,315 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

