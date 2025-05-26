Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 11,061 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.2806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.