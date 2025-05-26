Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 792 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,135,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

