Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 659,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 196,290 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

