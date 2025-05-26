Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 108,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.