Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Posted by on May 26th, 2025

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 108,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.