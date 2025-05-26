Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,492,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,078,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

