Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 5,172 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its stake in MINISO Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 554,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 9,201,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNSO. Hsbc Global Res raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.85). MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3268 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

