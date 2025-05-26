Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 20,772 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.62 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

