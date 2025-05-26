Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

