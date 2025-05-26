Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $382,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.4%

UFPI stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.30. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $95.90 and a one year high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

