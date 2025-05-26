Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $117,102,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $69,808,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $58,405,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $45,138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,136,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,981,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

