Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $395,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,645 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $116.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

