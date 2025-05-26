Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $406,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $205.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

