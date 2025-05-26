Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $426,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $14.72 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

