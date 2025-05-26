Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,718.49. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $605,826.24. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Rambus Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $53.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $69.15.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

