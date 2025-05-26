Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $399,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 694.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 689,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after buying an additional 587,429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,005,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,920,000 after buying an additional 481,105 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $42.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

