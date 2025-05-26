Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $401,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $23.59 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

