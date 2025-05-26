Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 14,790 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vestis were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 548.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vestis by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTS opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a P/E ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.61. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $431,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,551.70. This trade represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Seward purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 130,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTS. Barclays dropped their target price on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

