Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,609 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $29.72 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

