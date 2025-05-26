Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,803 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cabot by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

