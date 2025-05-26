Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $118.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

