Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,848 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $216,269 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

