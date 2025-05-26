Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,262 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $94.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

