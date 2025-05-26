Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,848 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $28.33 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.