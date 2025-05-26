Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $334,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Herc by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $125.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.19 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

