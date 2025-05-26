Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 299,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85,755 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.