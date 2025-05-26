Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Insider Acquires C$682,000.00 in Stock

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 2,200,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$682,000.00.

Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox sold 2,000,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

CVE RAK opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.45. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.36.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

