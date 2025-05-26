Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Cut to “Hold” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Radian Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 306,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,693,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

