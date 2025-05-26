Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Rapport Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendy B. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 203,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Rapport Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.