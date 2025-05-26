Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.
Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Rapport Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $29.74.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 203,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Rapport Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
