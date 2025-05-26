Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BIO Q2 Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.35 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:BIO opened at $224.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.