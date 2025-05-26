Reservoir Media (RSVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 0.3%

RSVR opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reservoir Media stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Reservoir Media worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.