ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSLS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $725.00.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The medical device company reported $18.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 179.83% and a negative net margin of 86.36%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

