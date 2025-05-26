Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

