REX American Resources (REX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REX American Resources Price Performance

NYSE REX opened at $41.63 on Monday. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $691.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REX American Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 26th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in REX American Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Stories

