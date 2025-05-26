Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of Rithm Capital worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1,860.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.