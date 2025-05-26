Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of RMTI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.64. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder Larson Family Inve Irrevocable acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,527,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,890. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $11,552. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 134,397.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

