Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.