Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $671,272.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,826,540.99. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,425.20. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.