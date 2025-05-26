Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $671,272.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,826,540.99. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 74,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.