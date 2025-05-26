Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 33,547 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,547 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Paylocity worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,775,000 after buying an additional 377,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,737,000 after buying an additional 320,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,774,000 after buying an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Paylocity by 6,025.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Paylocity by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,085,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,439,413.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,452 shares in the company, valued at $89,856,332. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $194.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

