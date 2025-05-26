Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,649 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after acquiring an additional 200,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after acquiring an additional 159,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $101,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE TPL opened at $1,275.42 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $578.56 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,305.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,325.96.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 141 shares of company stock valued at $187,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

