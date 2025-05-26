Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 6,449 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,029,000 after buying an additional 354,374 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after buying an additional 239,688 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after buying an additional 206,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after buying an additional 204,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $224.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average of $198.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

