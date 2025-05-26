Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 308.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of CAVA Group worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CAVA Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $83.42 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

