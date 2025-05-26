Royal Bank of Canada Buys 25,117 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of AZEK worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 623.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK opened at $49.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

