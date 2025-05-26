Royal Bank of Canada Buys 28,331 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New York Times were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 65,438 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $55.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

