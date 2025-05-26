Royal Bank of Canada Buys 56,559 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,559 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.41.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

