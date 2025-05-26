Royal Bank of Canada Buys 62,886 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.29% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KKM Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

IAT stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

