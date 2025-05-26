Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,401 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $94.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

