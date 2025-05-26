Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Glaukos worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 394.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

