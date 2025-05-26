Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of The Ensign Group worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 944,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $144.55 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,985.22. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,238 shares of company stock valued at $912,050. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

